Starting Monday, the public can return to Kelowna city hall to watch council meetings in person.
In-person attendance at public hearings will resume July 27.
With the province now in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, 50% of the gallery seating capacity in council chambers can be used, which equates to up to 67 people. That is in addition to the nine members of the council and any city staff who need to be present.
Up to now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the public could only watch council meetings via the internet and participate in hearings electronically.
The city says the electronic option will remain, but will operate in conjunction with having people in the gallery seats as well.
There will still be some restrictions, including seating must be available for each participant, seating must use all available space and participants must remain seated unless presenting to council.
While Monday’s council meeting is open to the public, Tuesday’s public hearing and regular meeting to follow will still be conducted electronically. To meet required timelines, statutory notices and advertising was sent out before the province announced the move to Phase 3 of its Restart Plan.
City staff has recommended the hybrid approach of having the public physically present and conducting the meetings online and electronically should continue.
The revised provincial public health order removes the need for staff to gather contact information.
Additional staff will still be needed to run the meeting software and operate the camera system at an estimated cost of $500 per public hearing, says the city clerk’s office.
Council has waived 24 public hearings since January. Another 53 applications were forwarded to public hearings during that time.
During Phase 3 of the B.C. Restart Plan, staff recommend council continue to waive public hearings for rezoning applications that are consistent with the official community plan, that have a recommendation of support from city staff and are not expected to generate significant public interest.
As for the future, the province has amended the Community Charter to allow municipal council meetings and public hearings to be conducted electronically.
City staff will present a report to council later this summer with options for electronic participation, waiving public hearings, public hearing scheduling and committee meetings, says the clerk’s office.
Once council provides direction on a preferred option, staff will prepare amendments to the council bylaw governing meetings.
Summerland has been meeting in person for the past several meetings.
Meanwhile, Penticton City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, July 20, which, at the moment, remains a viral meeting through Zoom.