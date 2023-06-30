Marty Van Alphen from Van Alphen Family Farm shows off a box of his free-range eggs at the Summerland Rotary Market which is held Sundays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Main Street. Marty is also a regular at the Penticton Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Joan Phillip predicted to win B.C. byelection
- Quebec Elvis wins Penticton festival
- Trainer, Holmes take exception to UBCM criticism
- Kyle Rougeau earns prestigious scholarship
- Unanimous support for Marina Way project
- Meet the Green team from Wiltse School
- Nadeau goes in first round of NHL draft
- Meet the valedictorians for Princess Margaret
- Graduation, friends forever
- The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Smile of the Day
- The IMF agrees to a long-awaited bailout for Pakistan of $3 billion
- 600 arrested and 200 police officers hurt on France's 3rd night of protests over teen's killing
- CF Montreal brings shutout streak into matchup with New York City FC
- Sports scoreboard for Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Death knell for the school bell