Marty Van Alphen

This photo appeared on Page A3 of The Herald's print edition of Friday, June 30, 2023.

 Herald Staff

Marty Van Alphen from Van Alphen Family Farm shows off a box of his free-range eggs at the Summerland Rotary Market which is held Sundays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Main Street. Marty is also a regular at the Penticton Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.