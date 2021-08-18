A man’s lifeless body was discovered Wednesday morning near Ellis Creek in Penticton.
Police were called around 8:30 a.m. to a report of an unconscious male in the vicinity of Industrial Avenue and Main Street.
“The 30-year-old Langley resident was pronounced deceased at the scene. Foul play is not suspected,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming his identity. No other information is available at this time.”