Find your best self at the upcoming Penticton Sports and Fitness Expo.
The inaugural edition of the event is set for Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
It will bring together local sports and fitness groups and businesses to showcase their programs under one roof.
“It's a fantastic opportunity for our community members to learn about the different sports programs available in our area There is so much to offer here and sometimes finding the information can be a challenge. Getting them together makes it easier for everyone,” said organizer Jennifer Metituk in a press release.
Fifteen different groups will be on display at the expo, including hockey, rugby, roller skating, spartan races, BMX and more. Admission is free thanks to sponsor Primal Electric.
Organizers hope in 2024 to feature sports like swimming, gymnastics, and lacrosse as well as pickleball and other activities for all ages.
The Penticton Sports and Fitness Expo is being held in conjunction with the Okanagan Valley Throwdown, the annual CrossFit competition featuring over 200 athletes from across B.C. and Alberta that runs on Saturday and Sunday at the attached South Okanagan Events Centre.
For more information, visit www.pentictonsportsandfitnessexpo.ca.