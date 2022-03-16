Go Kingfishers!
As part of ongoing Indigenous reconciliation efforts, Queen’s Park Elementary has changed its moniker from the Royals to the Kingfishers, which pays tribute to the native bird species instead of the Crown.
The new name was officially ushered in during a Wednesday afternoon ceremony, which capped off a two-year process that included consultation with students, Indigenous educators and the Penticton Indian Band.
“In the spirit of reconciliation, it was decided that it was time to retire the crown logo and properly identify with something that better represented the area on which the school now stands, which before development would have been wetlands,” explained principal Ron Manning.
“One of the attributes of the kingfishers… is that they are small but mighty. We felt this described our students. We may be small, but when we put our mind to it, we can do mighty things.”
Students selected the kingfisher (spelled c’ris and pronounced char-ees in the traditional language of the Syilx people) by casting votes for six different local animals that were put up as options.
Queen’s Park also has a new logo featuring a stylized kingfisher designed by local artist and PIB member Levi George.
George was among the dignitaries on hand for Wednesday’s ceremony, which also heard from PIB Chief Greg Gabriel and Kathy Pierre, who is just the second PIB member to serve as a local school trustee.
Chief Gabriel described it as a “momentous” occasion and “an acknowledgement of part of the history that our people lived with for thousands of years.”
“I encourage all of you children to continue to learn about the rich history of this land we all live on,” continued Gabriel, who delivered his speech in front of a wall in the school’s music room that’s covered with posters to help teach students the traditional language of the Syilx people.
George, the artist, said he was “humbled” by his role in the project.
“I tried to create something that everybody can be proud of,” explained George, “but also try to bridge the gap between our communities.”
Due to ongoing health restrictions, the ceremony was kept small and students watched it live by videoconference in their classrooms. A video recording of the event will be posted to Youtube for parents to watch later.