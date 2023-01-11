After months of dizzying action that saw the Okanagan housing market spiral into record-high territory, prices finally began stabilizing in the latter half of 2022, according to a year-end data release from the Association of Interior Realtors.
For the most part, prices in all categories across the Okanagan held steady in 2022, with the exception of townhouses, which were up about 25% on the year in the North and South Okanagan.
In the Central Okanagan, the price of a benchmark single-family home hovered all year around the $1-million mark (which was up sharply from $750,000 in January 2021).
“After a very strong first half of 2022, we began to see market activity moderate amid consistently rising interest rates imposed by the Bank of Canada,” said Lyndi Cruickshank, president of the Association of Interior Realtors, in a press release.
“Although inventory levels remain tight, the high interest rates will continue to subdue market activity in the coming months.”
Inventory levels are rising, however, according to the association’s data release.
It showed there were 3,839 active listings across the Okanagan as of December 2022, two-thirds more than the 2,279 that were on the market as of January 2022.
Meanwhile, the average time it took to sell a home in the Okanagan increased to an average of 79 days in December 2022, up from 67 days in January 2022.
“Looking to 2023, we anticipate inventory will continue to accumulate, as compared to recent years, with all signs pointing to more balanced conditions with buyers and sellers benefitting equally,” added Cruickshank.
Much will depend on what the Bank of Canada does with interest rates.
Penticton mortgage broker Rene Carloni expects another hike at the end of January, “but we are getting close to being done increasing rates based on the current data,” he said in an email.
Carloni pointed to a range of indicators, from the price of gasoline, which has dropped in recent months, to international shipping rates, which are also in decline.
He too has noticed the market slowdown, which has been compounded by the traditional winter quiet period.
“With the increase in interest rates it has pulled a lot of investment buyers out of the buying pool as the cash flow doesn't necessarily work right now,” said Carloni.
If you do have to sell, Carloni suggests adjusting your expectations and trusting your realtor.
“The market has changed and what your neighbours sold for, or what they are listed for, is not necessarily relevant,” said Carloni.
And buyers? “Get active. See what's out there and work with your agent to negotiate on properties. Be willing to negotiate. I think once these Bank of Canada rate increases halt we’re going to see a lot more buyers come out who are currently on the sidelines waiting.”
In its ongoing effort to clamp down on inflation, the Bank of Canada in December raised its key interest rate by 0.5% to 4.25%, the highest level since 2008. It was the seventh such hike since March 2022, when the key interest rate stood at 0.25%.
Meanwhile, the prime rate – which is heavily linked to variable-rate mortgages – rose from 2.45% to 6.45% in 2022.