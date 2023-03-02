One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday near Kaleden.
The incident happened on Highway 97 near Lakehill Road around 6:30 a.m.
“According to witnesses, the northbound vehicle lost control and left the highway, rolling down an embankment, killing the lone male driver,” said the BC Highway Patrol in a statement.
“At this time, investigators are considering that a medical event may have precipitated the collision.”
No more details about the driver’s identity have been released. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the BCHP branch in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.