Acting editor's note: With the June 19 byelection now less than three weeks away, we're starting a 10-part question-and-answer series with the 10 candidates. The entire process, including crafting the questions, was handled by freelancer Roy Wood. Responses were run through a spellchecker, but otherwise unedited. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 100 words or less. Responses that ran longer have been clipped as indicated by an ellipsis. We're presenting the responses in random order each day.
Question 3: If you are successful in this by-election, what will be your number one priority as a member of council?
Karen Brownlee
There will be several “number one’s” because all things city links to the fiscal responsibility of city hall. For instance, the bike path, the marina upgrade, the homeless, the crime and policing of. How does the city spend your money? I’d like to know. Last year the city brought in 121 MILLION dollars. I would like to ensure this money is best spent where properly and honestly needed.
Katie O’Kell
With a short 2-year term before the next general election, I would focus on attainable goals with a large impact. I would like to focus on reducing petty crime in Penticton. This will help small businesses, seniors, and every resident of the city. I would tackle this by requesting the RCMP institute a beat cop that would make his/her presence known in prolific crime areas. Their presence would help reduce crime, while increasing outreach in the community. I would like to see an outreach program where homeless people are paid to help clean up the city.
James Miller
I have observed Council's considered and respectful discussions and fully support their attempts to achieve a fair, productive and compassionate solution to Penticton's transitional housing and temporary shelter issues. Homelessness, crime reduction and tackling the opioid crisis are paramount to our city moving forward.
Keith MacIntyre
My biggest priority is supporting the fight against the Provincial government for imposing their will on our community. I will immediately put in a motion that we ask for an exemption from the provincial medical restrictions being placed on our businesses in Penticton. The stats and the data do not indicate that Penticton should have, or ever should have had any restrictions placed on them. Our businesses and citizens have suffered enough and it’s time for us to be fully open.
Kate Hansen
There is a general community perception that Penticton is “unsafe”. Citizens have expressed concerns about the social disorder they see in the form of homelessness, addiction, and an increase in property crime. Addressing this would be my #1 priority. I have spent a career problem solving, working toward building consensus with people and agencies in conflict. As a Councillor, I will work to ensure that the City’s response is one which brings all stakeholders together, working toward a coordinated and intelligence-led response. Responsible agencies operating within our community must be held accountable for their promises and their actions, or inactions.
Isaac Gilbert
If successful, the number one priority I want to address is housing in our city. Our vacancy rates are low, house prices are inflating, and this is pushing our community out of town or onto the streets. The City must show leadership in supplying affordable and accessible housing for singles, families, and seniors. My platform will address this by zoning City owned lands as affordable housing and creating a City Public Housing Authority to coordinate with home builders, senior levels of government, non-profits, and cooperatives to build affordable housing on those newly zoned lands.
Steve Brown
To re-establish a sense of responsibility by the City to the taxpayers. In recent years there seems to be a disconnect between the City and its goals and the needs of the community. The City has carried on in a business-as-usual manner before and throughout the pandemic. They have not validated dissenting voices and have used the engagement process to their own advantage to push their agenda. Hard questions need to be asked. There seems to be an erosion of governance by council as staff control the information and the message. This needs to be corrected.
James Blake
My number one priority will be to reach out to all in our community from the homeless to the wealthy, young or old, and value their input and opinions bringing everyone together ensuring we are all focused on driving our city out of this pandemic.
Amelia Boultbee
If elected my number one priority will be obtaining adequate RCMP and if necessary, bylaw support to tackle the ongoing problems with petty crime. Our firefighters are also understaffed. In my view, there is no excuse for a wealthy municipality to be understaffed on something as important as first responders- there is no excuse. Not only is it unsafe for constituents, it is unfair to our firefighters and RCMP to put them in that situation. No wonder we have trouble attracting RCMP officers, who would want to work under these conditions?
Jason Cox
Did not respond to this question.