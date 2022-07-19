Approximately 200 people who gathered Tuesday at Gyro Park in downtown Penticton for an anti-crime rally heard a call for unity and perseverance from one of the organizers.
“There’s no benefit to fault finding, pointing fingers and looking for others to blame,” said Jason Reynan, a spokesman for Clean Streets Penticton.
“Let’s understand that we have failed and move on and learn from our mistakes. This is the problem with what’s going on today: We’re not learning. The same routine and the people in power are not making a difference,” he continued.
“We cannot blame the RCMP. We cannot blame city council. We can blame the systems that we put in place, so let’s change the systems.”
The rally was the first public event staged by Clean Streets Penticton, which emerged from a Facebook page that serves as a clearinghouse for photos and information about stolen property and alleged criminals. Members also use the page to organize patrols and round-ups of stolen property.
Reynan, a life-long Penticton resident who owns Beach City Cross Fit and Minute Muffler and Brake, became active after sustaining approximately $25,000 in losses and damages at his businesses over the past five years.
His story has resonated, with Clean Streets Penticton’s membership rising from 400 just two weeks ago to 3,200 as of Tuesday.
The page also has the attention of Penticton’s mayor and RCMP commander, who met with the group on Tuesday morning.
Reynan said notes from those meetings will be posted on the Facebook page, along with updates and volunteer call-outs, but he’s happy with the preliminary results.
“They are now paying attention. It took them long enough, but they are finally starting to see that there’s a vast majority of us with the same story and we’re sick of it. They will hear us – trust me,” said Reynan.
Those in attendance at the rally included Ralph Bursey, who’s lived in Penticton for the past three years and the Okanagan for the past decade.
“I’m concerned. Our streets are bad. You just go down towards Safeway and Walmart… and you have to be worried,” said Bursey.
“I’ve got grandchildren growing up in this town and we have to clean it up for them.”