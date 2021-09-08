Sprawling across 22 acres of outdoor space with a rebuilt track and new seating area, the Penticton Speedway seems ideally suited to hosting events in the COVID-19 era.
At least, that’s what the racetrack’s new owners thought when they applied earlier this month for an exemption to a public health order that limits outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 100 people.
Instead, they were told Interior Health won’t even look at such requests until after Oct. 24, when people attending most public events in B.C. will be required to show vaccine passports to prove they’ve had two jabs.
But with just four races left on the track’s schedule, which concludes Oct. 3, its owners are hobbling to the finish line and facing major losses after investing approximately $1.5 million into the facility since purchasing it earlier this year.
It’s especially hard for Penticton Speedway co-owner Ingo Seibert to take after watching thousands of spectators attend racetracks and events in other parts of the province that aren’t subject to the same restrictions as were imposed Aug. 23 in the Interior Health region due to rising COVID-19 cases.
“We’re not pushing back on safety measures. We’re in full support of safety measures,” said Seibert, who co-owns the track with his cousin, Trevor Seibert.
“We’re 22 acres, so our health proposal included keeping everybody apart six feet and adhering to all the guidelines, but outlined that we (felt) were being held to the same standard as a 100-square-foot facility.”
The track’s request for an exemption, which was submitted to Interior Health on Sept. 1, contemplated welcoming up to 1,400 fans – all safely distanced – within the 2.5 acres that is set aside for spectators, along with special measures for upwards of 25 event staff who work indoors or can’t maintain distancing.
The response from Interior Health arrived on Sept. 2 and was as brief as it was firm.
“At this time we are not processing any reconsiderations to the IHA Gathering and Events Order,” it stated, noting though that the agency expects to review that order when vaccine passports are fully implemented Oct. 24.
Seibert said he understands staff at Interior Health and the B.C. Ministry of Health are simply following orders and appreciates the difficult position they’re in. That’s why he believes the B.C. government ought to be making supports available to businesses, like Penticton Speedway, that are severely impacted by limits on gatherings.
“What would the response be if the government told their employees that they were shut down with no income until May with no support… which is what they’ve done to tourism businesses in the region?” said Seibert.
“There should be programs in place. We’ve been going through COVID for a year-and-a half almost. It’s not as if the fourth wave was unexpected, and I think having an economic plan that makes sense would have been prudent and, to me, more respectful and mindful of people trying to make a living in some very difficult times.”
Penticton MLA Dan Ashton said he’s heard similar concerns from other business owners in his riding and “wholeheartedly” concurs with Seibert’s call for relief programs.
Ashton, a member of the Opposition Liberals, plans to press the issue when the legislature starts its fall session in early October.
“I hope that we can all work together, No. 1, to contain the virus, and No. 2, to ensure those who have been greatly affected by it get help in some way or another to offset what has transpired with the loss of business they have all incurred.”