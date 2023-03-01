Despite some questionable officiating, the Upper Dek Vees managed to pull out an 11-10 shootout win on Sunday night against the Penticton Silver Bullets senior men’s AA squad. The Upper Dek Vees are composed of players with cognitive challenges, while the Silver Bullets are composed of former junior and pro players awaiting a shot at a provincial title. The teams managed to put aside their differences long enough for a group photo afterwards. Herald reporter Joe Fries served as referee while former Western News editor Kristi Patton volunteered to serve as fodder for the Silver Bullets in the Vees’ net.
