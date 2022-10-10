The lone all-candidates forum for Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls) of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is set for Tuesday night.
The event, which is being staged by candidates Ron Obirek and Matt Taylor, will run from 7-9 p.m. at Okanagan Falls Elementary School
Herald managing editor James Miller, who’s on leave while running in the Penticton municipal election, will serve as moderator.
Obirek is the one-term incumbent, while his challenger, Taylor, is president of the Okanagan Falls Community Association.