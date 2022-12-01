Upwards of 20% of local students have been home sick over the past two weeks as cold and flu season arrived with a vengeance.
School District 67 staff have also been hit hard, confirmed superintendent Todd Manuel.
“While there can be many reasons for student absences, we have seen much higher absences overall throughout the district (in November), including 20% student absences on average over the past two weeks,” wrote Manuel in an email Thursday.
“The increased absences of staff and students certainly puts additional pressure on our schools, our human resources team and our casual staff. We are grateful for the support and flexibility that our administrators, teachers and support staff are providing in response to additional pressures of increased absences, and for the support of parents as they determine when they need to keep their children at home.”
Manuel said the district has kept Interior Health’s medical health officer in the loop, and is encouraging preventative measures, like getting vaccinated, staying home when sick and hand washing.
“We know that for parents, deciding if their child is too sick to attend school is not always an easy decision. Our district website includes current messaging from the health authority to support parents to determine when to keep their children home, as well as additional information and resources to support illness prevention,” added Manuel.
“Parents and guardians are reminded to please contact their school to report when their child is staying home ill.”
Meanwhile, the strain is also being felt in the broader health-care system.
“Like other hospitals in Interior Health and across Canada, it has been a very busy time at Penticton Regional Hospital. We are seeing a higher number of patients with influenza than previous years at this time, and many patients we are seeing are more complex and are requiring long lengths of stay before they can be safely discharged,” said Jon Clare, Interior Health’s interim executive director of clinical operations for the South Okanagan, in a statement.
“This can mean that patients with less acute issues may wait longer to be seen. Our staff and physicians are committed to providing care for everyone who comes to PRH. All patients will be seen, but we know these waits are difficult and ask for your patience and understanding towards our staff.”