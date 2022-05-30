Tuesday, May 31
• This is GoByBike Week in Penticton, to register or join a team visit: gobybike.ca or penticton.ca, Tuesday’s celebration station is at Booster Juice at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 7:30-9 p.m., happy hour specials available all day at Bad Tattoo for patrons who arrive by bike
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Brew Pub and Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents Dart Dolls, 1:30 p.m.
• NHL Western Conference final begins, Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, Game 1 in best-of-seven, 5 p.m. (ET, CBC)
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery (until June 11): “A Closer Look,” annual local high school exhibition, Art Auction preview; “From a Bird’s Eye View,” by Lyse Deselliers; Young Collectors Club (May 20-June 4); 199 Marina Way, open Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” Find out where Cherryland Community is. See some beautiful flat-top homes. Learn about the unique history of the Leir House built by Hugh Leir’s sawmill employees. This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: social bridge, 9 a.m., lunch special, 11:30 a.m., improver line dance, 1 p.m.
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos are now open for the season, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Top Gun: Maverick,” (Tom Cruise, PG, 134 minutes); “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” (Maggie Smith, PG, 124 minutes); “The Bob’s Burger Movie,” (animated, PG, 102 minutes); “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” (Benedict Cumberbatch, PG, 126 min.); “The Bad Guys,” (animated, G, 100 min.); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (Jim Carrey, PG, 122 min.); “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” (Ke Huy Quan, PG, 132 min.), for showtimes and to purchase reserved tickets visit: landmarkcinemas.ca/penticton
Wednesday, June 1
• Today is June 1, the first day of June and the 152nd day of 2022
• GoByBike Week celebration station at main entrance of Princess Margaret Secondary School, sponsored by Sprott Shaw College, 7:30-9 a.m., happy hour specials available 6:30-9 p.m. at Neighbourhood Brewing for patrons who arrive by bike
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Drop-In Cribbage at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 canasta, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Art Gallery annual general meeting and volunteer-donor appreciation, 5:30 p.m. at Penticton Art Gallery
• 15th annual Brilliant Moments exhibition at Penticton Arts Council, a celebration of encaustic art by CanwaxWest, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. 4:30 p.m. through June 25
• Broadway Beginners: Music & Acting Workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11:30 a.m., for ages 3 1/2-5 years of age, phone: 778-718-5757 or email: info@osarts.ca
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “The Northman,” (Wednesday and Thursday only); “Downton Abbey,” (Friday-Sunday).
Thursday, June 2
• Canadian punk rock pioneers DOA perform at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., $27.54 and available from Eventbrite.ca
• ABBA Revisited, tribute to the music and style of ABBA, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $52, to purchase tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• GoByBike Week celebration station at Penticton Library Fairview Bike Lane, sponsored by Penticton E-Kruise, 7:30-9 a.m., happy hour specials available at The Cannery from noon-4 p.m. for patrons who arrive by bike
• NHL Western Conference final resume, Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, Game 2 in best-of-seven, 5 p.m. (ET, CBC)
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., 19 and over
• Young@Art, free for all at Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m., ages 10-16, all supplies included
• Okanagan School of the Arts musical theatre for teens, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 4-5:30 p.m., this is the second of four consecutive Thursday sessions, register: okanaganschoolofthearts.com or phone 778-718-5757
• Okanagan School.of the Arts presents Youth Pottery Classes at Artables, noon, , phone: 778-718-5757 or email: info@osarts.ca
• Live@Time presents Jeff Piattelli, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15
• Visit the SS Sicamous Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., open this week: Thursday, Friday and Sunday (closed Saturday due to private function)
Friday, June 3
• Summerland Action Festival, first of three days, main stage entertainment at Memorial Park: The Bay Island Rockers (featuring members of Prism and The Headpins), 6 p.m., opening ceremonies, 7 p.m., Eagle Eyes, tribute to the music of The Eagles, 7:30 p.m., The Bay Roper Project/Stonebolt with special guests, 9 p.m., fireworks begin at 10:40 p.m.
• Dallas Smith, “Some Things Never Change,” South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets start at $45 plus tax and service charge, to purchase visit: valleyfirsttix.ca
• GoByBike Week celebration station at Nature’s Fare on Main Street, 7:30-9 a.m., happy hour specials available at Slackwater Brewing from 3-5 p.m. for patrons who arrive by bike
• Joe’s Garage from Vancouver perform on The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m., no cover charge but ages 19 and over
• First Friday open mic with host Daryl O’Neill, Penticton Art Gallery, 7:30 p.m., coffee, tea and cookies by donation
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, noon, acoustic jam session, 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Scott Cook home concert in Summerland, $20, 6:30 p.m., to register and for location and other details email: cmilton@keltec.ca
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Saturday, June 4
• South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Week Kickoff at The Dream Cafe, 7-11 p.m., featuring poetry, belly dance & drag from local 2SLGBTQIA+ performers, tickets are $20 and available from: sospride.ca
• Giants Head Run in Summerland, starting and finish line is at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, 13205 Kelly Avenue, race begins at 6 p.m., 5.7 and 10 km distances, register: runningroom.com
• Summerland Action Festival, second of three days, Legion pancake breakfast, 8-10 a.m. at the Summerland Legion, at Memorial Park: free Zumba in the park, 10 a.m., Family Fun Zone and Kinsmen beverage garden opens at 11 a.m., Summerland’s Got Talent Review, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., B.C. Arm wrestling, noon in the beer garden, The Journeymen, 1:15 p.m., The Bay Island All-Stars with special guests Dave Nicol and Alex Nome, 3:30 p.m., Martin Starsley, 5:30 p.m., Barracuda, a tribute to Heart, 7:30 p.m.
• Joe’s Garage performs on The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• GoByBike Week wrap-up celebration at Gyro Park in Penticton, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., community ride begins and ends at Gyro Park, the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society will be onsite for helmet fittings, Freedom Bike Shop and The Bike Barn will be onsite with the Fix-It Stations, bike swap meet begins at 11 a.m., prizes and draws for GoByBike Week participants
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Grimms roast beef dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music to follow with Thirteen Broken Bones, 6:30 p.m.
• NHL Western Conference final, Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, Game 3 in best-of-seven, time TBA (CBC)
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Royal Canadian Legion meat draw, 2-4 p.m., live music to follow with Daria Gannon, 4-7 p.m.
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Young@Art, free for all at Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m., ages 10-16, all supplies included
• Picnic-Ton pop-up events, Winnipeg Street at Estabrook Ave., noon- 4 p.m.
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Basics of Digital Photography at Cowork Penticton, noon-4 p.m., phone: 778-718-5757 or email: info@osarts.ca
• James Hay performs at Slackwater Brewing Co. 7 p.m.
• Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland is operating again this season, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), plus GST, visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
• Gypsy performs at Highway 97 Brewery, 6-9 p.m., no cover charge
Sunday, June 5
• B.C. Seniors Week kickoff, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence at Okanagan College, 1-4 p.m.
• Summerland Action Festival, final day, Memorial Park events: non-denominational church service, 10 a.m., Summerland’s Got Talent Review finals, 11 a.m., Summerland Sportsman’s Association kid’s fishing derby at Agur Lake, A.C.E., 12:15 p.m., Slam Dogs, 1:45 p.m., NFA, the Dance Rock Band, 3:30 p.m.
• Gord McLaren and friends perform at Slackwater Brewing in support of Cat’s Paw Productions forthcoming performance of “The Rock Horror Picture Show,” 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., silent auction available, $10 at the door
• 259 Panther, 902 Nighthawk, 788 Army Cadets annual ceremonial review parade, Penticton Curling Club, 2-4 p.m.
• SOWINS Walk to End Abuse at Rotary Park in Penticton, registration begins at 10 a.m., walk starts at 11 a.m., for more details visit: sowins.com/walk
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Eagles Hall meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Shalisa performs at The Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m., no cover
Email your events five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca