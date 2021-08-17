Penticton woman Lisa Doucette is $50,000 richer – but it took her awhile to realize it.
She picked up the prize on a Lucky Lines scratch-and-win ticket, which she initially thought was a bust before scanning it on the BC Lottery Corporation’s smartphone app.
“I had scratched the top of the ticket and didn’t even bother looking at the bottom,” said Doucette in a press release issued Tuesday by BCLC.
“I always check all my tickets just in case on the BCLC Lotto! app. When I scanned the ticket, I had to check it over and over.”
Doucette didn’t reveal her plans for the money.