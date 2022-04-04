Climate protesters will gather Thursday outside the RBC branch in downtown Oliver to protest the bank’s ongoing funding of fossil fuel projects.
The event, set for noon p.m., is part of “a national day of action against funding climate destruction,” organizers said in a press release.
A report titled, “Banking on Climate Chaos,” released last year by a group of environmental organizations, named RBC as the fifth-largest funder of fossil fuel projects in the world.
The report pegged RBC’s investments in such developments at $160 billion since 2016. The largest such funder, JPMorgan Chase, put up $317 billion.
Some of the more contentious projects being funded by RBC include the Coastal GasLink and Trans Mountain pipelines.