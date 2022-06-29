Volunteers are being sought to help judge grant applications submitted to the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.
So-called community advisors are required for a handful of grant cycles each year to review applications and recommend awards to the CFSOS.
Advisers sign on for a one-year term, after which they may continue on in the role or step down, and receive a $100 honorarium for each grant program they help evaluate.
Some training is required. For more information or to apply, visit www.cfso.net/community-advisor-program/.