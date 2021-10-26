Valley First has pledged $63,000 to the non-profit group that’s building an outdoor rink in downtown Penticton.
The donation – $25,000 this year, $25,000 in 2022 and $12,000 in 2023 – comes as the Activate Penticton Society tries to raise $400,000 to complete the project ahead of a planned Dec. 15 opening date.
Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, is routing the money through the philanthropic First West Foundation to advance near-term fundraising goals, contribute to ongoing operating costs and purchase equipment to make the rink accessible for all.
“As a member-owned financial co-operative, we love to support grassroots initiatives that have a direct, positive and lasting impact on our members and the communities they call home,” said Paulo Araujo, president of Valley First, in a press release Tuesday.
“First West’s continued growth enables Valley First to do more in supporting local projects like Activate Penticton. A new outdoor rink that’s free to the public will enhance the health, wellness, and connection in our community.”
Drew Barnes, president of the Activate Penticton Society, said the cash will help more people get on the ice.
“We’re extremely grateful for Valley First’s generous support. It’s a significant injection of capital that has brought the vision for a new skating rink in downtown Penticton much closer to reality,” said Barnes in the release.
“I also really appreciate how their support will remove barriers to accessing the new facility. Not only will the rink be free for the public to use, but thanks to Valley First, those that do not have their own equipment will have free access to adults’ and kids’ helmets, skates and frames. It’s an extremely thoughtful and generous addition to our project.”
The society launched an October fundraising drive to collect $400,000 to make up for unforeseen increases in project costs. However, an anonymous donor has offered to match all donations dollar-for-dollar in October to a maximum of $200,000, meaning Activate Penticton just needs to raise $200,000 reach its goal.
Including the $25,000 that Valley First committed for this year, total donations for the month now amount to $59,500, leaving $140,500 left to raise.
While construction of the rink is being funded by donations, tax dollars will be used to construct a new $200,000 public washroom facility with storage space for an ice resurfacer and may be required to share in the $200,000 cost of utility and infrastructure upgrades needed in the area if a federal grant application is rejected.
The rink will be 37 metres long and 15 m wide – approximately half the size of an NHL ice surface.
To donate, visit www.activatepenticton.com or mail a cheque payable to Activate Penticton Society to 210 Hastings Ave., Penticton, V2A 2V6. Tax receipts are available upon request.