Opposition is building against a proposed 151-unit residential project in Penticton that will be the subject of a public hearing Monday night.
Broadstreet Properties has applied to the municipality for regulatory amendments required to put up two six-storey buildings with 191 parking spots at 435 Green Ave. W., a sprawling 1.5-hectare estate that borders Channel Parkway and was formerly home to David Kampe, the late Penticton businessman and philanthropist.
The property is currently zoned for small-lot residential development and opponents believe the proposed project is simply too dense for the neighbourhood, which is comprised mainly of single-family homes.
“If townhouses went in there, I don’t think people would have a huge concern,” said Jim Moring, who lives on nearby Paris Street.
“But they’re considering too radical a change for our neighbourhood.”
Moring on Friday presented Mayor John Vassilaki with statements of opposition from 135 people who have asked Moring to speak on their behalf at the public hearing.
Their concerns revolve around the potential for increased vehicle traffic and damage to the conservation area and Okanagan River oxbows that surround two sides of the property, along with a possible detrimental impact on nearby property values.
In addition to a zoning variance, the project would also require an amendment to the Official Community Plan, which received a major overhaul in August 2019.
“I think most people could tolerate a moderate (density) increase, but (it’s not fair) to expect people to have to live with such a huge, dramatic increase when they had confidence the OCP was there to protect them,” said Moring.
“When we all bought into this neighbourhood, we bought into the single-family concept, the single-family zoning.”
Vassilaki said he appreciated Moring bringing forward concerns from the community.
“I want to hear from the neighbourhood – we all do, not just myself, but all of city council wants to hear how the neighbourhood feels about this development and the reasons why they feel the way they do,” said Vassilaki.
“If it’s not NIMBYism, then city council pays close attention to what the neighbourhood has to say. But if it’s just strictly NIMBYism, it’s a completely different story – in my view, anyway, I’m not speaking on behalf of city council.”
Vassilaki cast the lone vote in opposition on May 4 when council granted first reading to the proposed regulatory amendments and to send the project to a public hearing.
A preliminary public engagement exercise run by city staff this spring found little enthusiasm for the new apartment towers, with 65% of 337 survey respondents expressing opposition towards the project.
City staff has recommended granting the approvals anyway due to the property’s close proximity to schools, shopping and transportation.
Monday’s public hearing starts at 6:30 p.m. It will be conducted via the Zoom videoconferencing service. Visit www.penticton.ca to get instructions to join.