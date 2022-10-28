Friday, October 28
• Dirty Book Sale “Book Harvest,” Penticton Public Library, 785 Main Street, bargains on books and DVDs
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents Friday Night Live featuring “Double Trouble,” Tracy Fehr and Studio Singers, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, 7 p.m., $18 (adults) and $10 (kids)
• SOAP Players present “Knickers,” a comedy, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $25 at the door, $23 in advance, visit: soplayers.ca/knickers
• PACA, Penticton and Area Cycling Association annual Halloween Ride, a Spooktacular family-friendly ride down the newest completed section of the bike lane, wear a costume, 5:30 p.m. meet at Penticton Public Library parking lot
• Final weekend: Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “Bingo Wings,” by Paddy Gillard Bentley, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Now on display at the Penticton Art Gallery: “The Audacity of Taking Up Space,” with guest curator Laurie M. Landry, A.J. Brown, Sara Molcan, Annette Nieukerk and Nicole Smith; “A Journey Through Scoliosis,” by Saghi Ehteshamzadeh; and “From Darkness to Light,” by Deborah Dowsett
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish-and-chips Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 7:30 p.m.
• Jam night at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., call 250-492-2949
• Comedy Night featuring Stuart Jones, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Friday Night Dinner at Fraternal Order of Eagles, pork chops w/mashed potatoes, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity, followed by Halloween Party, with Thirteen Broken Bones, 7:30 p.m.
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Haunted Hill Walk, Wildhorse Mountain Ranch, 25808 Wildhorse Road, Summerland, bring your kids walk, 4-6 p.m., never sleep again walk, 6-10 p.m., $25 per adult, $15 per child under age 12
• Karaoke at Howling Coyote Pub & Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, 8 p.m.
• Penticton Public Library presents Halloween Howl, Toddlertime, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Baby Songs & Rhymes, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Afterschool Program, 3:30-4:30 p.m., registration required: 250-770-7782
• BCHL junior A hockey, Penticton Vees at West Kelowna Warriors, 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna
• KIJHL junior hockey, Fernie Ghostriders at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m., Kimberley Dynamite at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35 p.m.
• Grandmothers for Africa monthly lunch, Penticton Golf and Curling Club, 11:30 a.m., by donation of $10 or more (plus ordering off the menu), register in advance, phone Lynn: 250 328 9035
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Drinkwater,” (PG, 117 minutes); “Black Adam,” (PG, 124 minutes); “Ticket to Paradise,” (PG, 104 minutes); “Halloween Ends,” (14A, 111 minutes); “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” (G, 106 minutes); “Smile” (14A, 115 minutes); “Prey for the Devil,” (14A, 93 minutes); “Terrifier 2,” (14A, 138 minutes)
Saturday, October 29
• Final weekend: Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Drive kickoff, look for Legion members and air cadets at major shopping areas in the South Okanagan this weekend
• Pumpkin Patch petting farm, music, pumpkins, live animals, Ve Oh Lay Acres, 5616 Simpson Road, Summerland, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $5 (kids) and $10 (adults)
• BCHL junior A hockey action, Trail Smoke Easters at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m. (note puck drop time), for tickets: vallleyfirsttix.com
• KIJHL junior hockey, Kimberley Dynamite at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “Bingo Wings,” by Paddy Gillard Bentley, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m. visit: manyhatstheatre.com
• Raine Hamilton, acoustic chamber folk, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Discovery House fall dinner, 6:30 p.m., St. Ann’s Catholic Church hall, 1296 Main Street, $25, call 250-490-3076
• Halloween Party at The Barking Parrot, featuring DJ Flashy G, 8 p.m., costume competition, draft beer specials, no cover, 19 and over
• 6th annual The Freaker’s Ball at Cawston Hall, with The Organic Humans, doors open at 7:30 p.m.
• Strange Things Halloween with Jack & Jill, Slackwater Brewing Co., 9 p.m., featuring costume contest, $25 in advance from Eventbrite, $30 at the door
• SOAP Players present “Knickers,” a comedy, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $25 at the door, $23 in advance, visit: soplayers.ca/knickers
• The Rocky Horror Picture Show party, with Mason Burns, Highway 97 Brewing, doors open at 6 p.m., $20 cover
• Halloween Dinner & Dance at the Penticton Elks Lodge, featuring an all-you-can-eat Oktoberfest dinner, costume contest and music by The Blueshounds, 6 p.m., $15, tickets available from the Elks
• Halloween Party and Trivia Night at Peacock’s Perch in Summerland, 7 p.m., costume contest, 19 and over
• Halloween Party with Midnight Special Band and Desert Rockers, Naramata Pub, 9 p.m.-midnight
• Stoplight Singles Party at Barley Mill Brew Pub, wear your colours, 8:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries available noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m., karaoke at 7 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Slack Alley Zombie Apocalypse Laser Tag Zombie Walk, noon-10 p.m., 270 Martin Street, $25 per person, family of four is $75, tickets available from: Eventbrite.ca
• Canada Safety Courses: Home Alone and Babysitting Courses, The Leir House, 9 a.m., ages 9 and over are $53, babysitting training, 10-plus years, $70, call 250-317-2868 or visit: babysittingkelowna.com
• Fall in to Fashion, presented by SASS Boutique, St. Stephen Anglican Church, 9311 Prairie Valley Road, Summerland, 1 p.m.
• Haunted Hill Walk, Wildhorse Mountain Ranch, 25808 Wildhorse Road, Summerland, bring your kids walk, 4-6 p.m., never sleep again walk, 6-10 p.m., $25 per adult, $15 per child under age 12
• Nesters Market presents Haunted Museum, a free trick-or-treating event for kids, come in costume, Summerland Museum, 9521 Wharton Street, 3-6 p.m.
• Halloween in the Park, Oliver’s Community Park and Bandshell, 3-7 p.m.; hayrides, pumpkin painting, games, take-home candy, bonfire with the Oliver Fire Department begins at 5 p.m., by donation
• Speedway Spooktacular, Penticton Speedway, 270 Carmi Ave., 5 p.m., hornets, street stocks, hit-2-pass and a haunted house, costume contest, tickets available from: Eventbrite.ca
• “Howlaween Scaryoke,” karaoke show The Howling Coyote Pub and Grill in Oliver, 8 p.m., prizes for best costumes
• Throw the Switch, celebrating solar array and 15th anniversary of Centennial House, brief outdoor ceremony, 371 Gwendolyn Ave. in Naramata, 2 p.m.
• Halloween Cookie Decorating Fun, Sociale, 950 Lakeshore Drive, 10 a.m.-noon, $7, limited spot available at: Eventbrite.ca
• Halloween Haunt Swim, Summerland Aquatic Centre, 6:30-8 p.m., $5, register online at: summerland.perfectmind.com or phone 250-494-0447
Sunday, October 30
• KIJHL junior hockey, Kimberley Dynamite at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 2 p.m.
• Pumpkin Patch Halloween Party, petting farm, face painting, balloon twisting, Ve Oh Lay Acres, 5616 Simpson Road, Summerland, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $10
• Halloween Dance with Kyle Anderson playing hits from the 1960s to the 1980s, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 1-5 p.m., $20 (in advance only from the centre), includes buffet lunch, costumes or wearing orange and black encouraged
• SOAP Players present “Knickers,” a comedy, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 2 p.m., $25 at the door, $23 in advance, visit: soplayers.ca/knickers
• Justin Koshman, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Final performance: Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “Bingo Wings,” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m. matinee
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, pool league, 12:30 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co. featuring The Darylectones, 5-7 p.m.
• Slack Alley Zombie Apocalypse Laser Tag Zombie Walk, noon-10 p.m., 270 Martin Street, $25 per person, family of four is $75, tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Haunted Hill Walk, Wildhorse Mountain Ranch, 25808 Wildhorse Road, Summerland, bring your kids walk, 4-6 p.m., never sleep again walk, 6-10 p.m., $25 per adult, $15 per child under age 12
• Halloween Fun Fair, Bethel Church, 945 Main Street, 2-5 p.m., free all-ages event, carnival games, bouncy castle, food trucks, costume contest
• Trunk or Treat, The Penticton Church of the Nazarene, 523 Jermyn Ave., 2-4 p.m., free family event
• Halloween Cookie Decorating Fun, Sociale, 950 Lakeshore Drive, 10 a.m.-noon, second of two days, $7, limited spot available at: Eventbrite.ca
• Robinson Bone Rattler, 485 Robinson Ave. in Naramata, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (parking available at elementary school), full moon, enchanted pumpkins,
Monday, October 31
• Halloween
• Trick or Treat on the Farm, Ve Oh Lay Acres, 5615 Simpson Road, Summerland, candy, face painting, balloon twisting & more, 7 p.m., $10
• Creepy Carnival, Desert Park Complex at 3800 Golf Course Drive in Osoyoos, children ages 8 and under, 5-6 p.m., all ages from 6-8 p.m., parental discretion advised: scary content
• Halloween party, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7-10 p.m., featuring entertainment by Candi
• Choirland Teens at Dream Team Music Centre, 737 Main Street, 5-6:30 p.m., presented by Okanagan School of the Arts, email: info@osarts.ca
• Haunted Hill Walk, Wildhorse Mountain Ranch, 25808 Wildhorse Road, Summerland, bring your kids walk, 4-6 p.m., never sleep again walk, 6-10 p.m., $25 per adult, $15 per child under age 12
• Bingo, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 1-4 p.m., doors open at noon, progressive jackpots, bistro available
Tuesday, November 1
• Today is Nov. 1, the first day of November and the 305th day of 2022
• The newly-elected Penticton City Council will be sworn in at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 6 p.m.
• Brown Bag Lecture Series, “Penticton Library and Museum auditorium, noon, suggested donation of $2
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-9 p.m.
• Teen After School Art Class with Speckled Row Studio, 1475 Fairview Road, 3:30-5 p.m., contact; carla@speckledrow.com
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Teele, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
• Tacos and Trivia, The Sage Pub, 6403 Cottonwood Drive, Osoyoos, 7-9 p.m.
Wednesday, November 2
• KIJHL junior hockey, Kelowna Chiefs at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35 p.m.
• Showtime! Community Theatre, Oasis United Church, 6:30-9:30 p.m., presented by Okanagan School of the Arts, email: info@osarts.ca
• Life Drawing Group with Okanagan School of the Arts, for details email: info@osarts.ca or call 778-718-5757
Thursday, November 3
• Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic begins, Penticton Curling Club, noon, first of five days, full event passes are $100 and $80 (Penticton Curling Club members), for details: pentictoncurlingclub.ca
• “The Jam” at Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7 p.m., bring an instrument and plug in, vocalists welcome, ages 19 and over
• Mandy Cole in concert, Time Winery, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Best Kind Comedy Tour ’22 featuring Colin Hollett, Brian Aylward and Mike Lynch, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8:45 p.m., $30, purchase online: trainwreckcomedy.com
• Kids After School Art Class with Speckled Row Studio, 1475 Fairview Road, 3:30-5 p.m., email: carla@speckledrow,com
• Youth After School Pottery at Artables, 432 Main Street, 3:30-5 p.m., email: pottery@artables.ca
• Thursday Night Movies at Penticton Public Library, 6 p.m., free, “Tolkein,” (2019, PG, 112 minutes)
• Tacos and Trivia, Thirst Days at Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• Tots Tinker Time, Penticton Museum & Archives, 785 Main Street, 10-11 a.m., ages 3-5, all materials supplied, by donation, pre-register at: 250-490-2451
• Ballet Kelowna presents “Aspirations,” Kelowna Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $32, available from: balletkelowna.ca
—
Calendar appears Fridays in The Herald. Email your submissions to: editor@pentictonherald.ca