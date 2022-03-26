Book signing

Clarence Louie with Katie Robinson

 Special to The Herald

It was standing room only at Thursday night’s presentation by Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie at the Penticton Campus of Okanagan College. Louie was promoting his new book Rez Rules: My Indictment of Canada’s and America’s Systemic Racism Against Indigenous People. In this picture he signs a book for for Katie Robinson of Penticton.