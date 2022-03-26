It was standing room only at Thursday night’s presentation by Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie at the Penticton Campus of Okanagan College. Louie was promoting his new book Rez Rules: My Indictment of Canada’s and America’s Systemic Racism Against Indigenous People. In this picture he signs a book for for Katie Robinson of Penticton.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Penticton loses an "angel"
- Key Kaleden intersection to receive safety upgrade
- Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
- Private donation of $35K to Pathways
- Council calls special public meeting for today
- Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team
- Community fridge opens
- Were you Miss Penticton or royalty team member?
- Bluewater Cannabis celebrates anniversary
- Loud protesters parade downtown streets
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Ben Martin maintains 2-shot lead in Dominican Republic
- Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland
- US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation
- Winter still going strong in the mountains
- Extra weight reduces your quality and length of life
- Anyone over 18 now eligible to pick up a free rapid test