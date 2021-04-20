Good thing firefighters don’t hold grudges.
A suspected arsonist who set fire to a field near Oliver last week and then fled the scene had to be rescued by members of the very same department that was called to douse his handiwork.
Police say the fire was reported April 16 around 5:30 p.m. in the Black Sage Road area.
“A suspect was identified by witnesses and tried evading police by running from them and jumping into the irrigation canal. The male eventually needed rescuing from the frigid water by the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department, who utilized a ladder to extricate him,” Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said in a press release.
The 26-year-old Oliver man was subsequently released from custody and faces a charge of arson.
Just 15 minutes before that call, the OVFD was called to a separate grass fire that was also human-caused.
“Two youths, aged 13, were playing with a lighter and the fire they started quickly spread out of control. The boys spoke with a witness and the fire department and admitted to their actions. The fire was quickly controlled by the fire department,” said Wrigglesworth.
“Police spoke with the parents of the youth and restorative justice measures will be pursued.”