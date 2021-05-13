The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:53 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Medical first response.
10:34 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:22 a.m. Wiltse Place, Penticton. Burning complaint.
12:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
3:15 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Spill.
8:15 p.m. Creston Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:45 p.m. Cambie Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.
Thursday
12:58 a.m. Main Street, Oliver. Alarm.