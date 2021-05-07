A spectacular natural attraction in Osoyoos reopens to the public today.
The flagship feature of the Osoyoos Desert Centre is a 1.5-kilometre boardwalk that meanders through the antelope-brush habitat offering an elevated view of the plant and animal life that exists there.
“Getting out in nature is one of the most important remedies for people coping with our COVID restrictions. It’s re-energizing on all fronts – physically, mentally and spiritually,” said the centre’s managing director, Jayme Friedt, in a press release.
Visitors can also take a stroll through a native plant demonstration garden and an interpretive building where there are educational displays highlighting the many plants and animal life that make antelope-brush habitat so special. An outdoor picnic area at the centre offers visitors a spot to sit and enjoy a snack or a bagged lunch and enjoy the views.
Osoyoos Desert Centre spring hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $20 for families, $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for youth (ages 6-17) and children 5 and under are free. At this time, the Desert Centre will not be accepting cash and requires visitors to pay by debit card or credit card.