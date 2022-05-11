An unusually cold April has increased the flood risk “considerably” across B.C. this spring, the B.C. River Forecast Centre says in its monthly bulletin.
The provincial snowpack is at 113% of average for early May, which means there’s still a lot of runoff to come down from higher elevations.
“The combination of above normal snowpack, colder April and early May temperatures, delayed melt, and additional precipitation have significantly increased the risk of flooding this spring,” the Centre says in its update for May 1.
“Continued cool weather in May is increasing the risk for major flooding if a prolonged heat wave occurs later in the month or June,” the Centre says.
Penticton, where records go back to 1907, recorded its fourth coldest April last month. However, relatively little rain or snow fell in April compared to long-term averages for the month in the Southern Interior.
The Okanagan snowpack is between 80-89% of normal for early May. It’s the only basin in the province with below-normal snowpacks, the Centre says.
Along with cooler temperatures that have delayed freshet, the flow in Mission Creek has declined from 27 cubic metres per second last Friday to 14 cubic metres per second on Tuesday.
The 14-day forecast for Kelowna from The Weather Network calls for unseasonably cool temperatures to persist from now through the Victoria Day long weekend. Highs in the range of 15C, or five degrees below normal, are forecast with most days having a 40-60% chance of precipitation.
Some regions of the province, such as the Northwest and Upper Fraser, have snowpacks more than 130% of normal. Around the small community of Liard, just south of the B.C.-Yukon border, the snowpack is more than four times deeper than usual for this time of year.
Okanagan Newspaper Group