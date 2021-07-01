Temperature records were set again Wednesday across the Okanagan as the end-of-June heatwave continued.
“The historic heatwave continues to shatter records across the province,” Environment Canada said.
Thirty-two communities, including Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon, experienced temperatures never before seen on June 30.
Conditions reached 44.4 C in Kelowna, considerably above the old record for the date of 37.3 set in 2008. Kelowna weather records go back to 1899.
In Vernon, the temperature was 43.9 C, compared to the old record of 37.3 C, also set in 2008. Penticton’s maximum temperature was 44.2 C, well above the previous record of 37.3 set in 1987.
The hottest conditions were in the Cache Creek/Ashcroft area, which reached a maximum temperature of 47 C, 11 degrees warmer than the previous record set in 2017.
The heatwave shows signs of dissipating as Friday's high in Penticton is forecast to be 35 C, with conditions two degrees cooler from Saturday through Tuesday. And the daily chance of showers is put at 30% for the next five days.
Meanwhile, the City of Penticton expanded resources to help residents and visitors escape the heat wave. The South Okanagan Events Centre is open today as a cooling centre to provide a safe place for residents and visitors to get relief from the extreme heat.
The cooling centre at the SOEC is open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.. Pets are allowed in the building (leashed and under control) and masks are required for anyone entering the premises along with all COVID-19 safety protocols being followed.
“In addition to the SOEC, other civic facilities such as City Hall, the Public Library, and the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre are good options for people needing temporary relief from the heat,” says the Acting Director of the City’s Emergency Operations Centre, Anthony Haddad. “The City is arranging for water at these locations and our Bylaw Services officers are also watching out and carrying water for people in need in the community.”
For more information on available resources call 250-490-2345 or see an online tool kit at: penticton.ca/beat-the-heat.