After being picked up on a warrant for failing to attend court on some of the 28 charges against him, an Oliver man was released on bail again Tuesday.
Arjen Jessy Alexander Huber, 29, was arrested Jan. 16 in Osoyoos and spent nine days in custody awaiting a bail hearing in provincial court.
He was released by Judge Meg Shaw on eight conditions, with no deposit or surety required.
Huber’s release conditions include having no contact with four named people and obeying a nightly curfew at the motel in Osoyoos where he’s living.
He’s also forbidden from possessing weapons or identification documents in anyone else’s name and must not enter any motor vehicle – except for public transportation – without the registered owner present.
The Herald was not in attendance at Huber’s bail hearing and is therefore unable to report Judge Shaw’s reasons for Huber’s release, which was opposed by the Crown.
The 28 charges against Huber are contained in four different files dating back to March 2020, although 23 of those counts piled up in just a three-month span in late 2021.
Charges – all alleged to have arisen in Oliver – range from multiple counts of possession of stolen property and unauthorized possession of firearms to resisting arrest, uttering threats and flight from police.
In a Jan. 20 press release announcing Huber’s arrest, Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth described Huber as a “huge problem in Oliver, Willowbrook and Keremeos,” and suggested “my officers and the people of this community will be much safer knowing that this criminal has finally been locked up.”
Wrigglesworth was more muted Wednesday in his response to Huber’s release.
“The RCMP in the South Okanagan will continue to monitor this individual to ensure that he is abiding by the court-imposed conditions. If he is found in violation of his curfew or any other conditions the appropriate charges will be forwarded to Crown counsel for their approval,” said Wrigglesworth in a statement.
“Our officers are in regular communication with local Crown prosecutors and probation officers regarding Arjen Huber and other chronic offenders in our community. It is important for our citizens to remain diligent in securing their valuables and property from thieves and to contact their local RCMP with information that will assist in our investigations.”
Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen indicated Wednesday he has “full confidence” in the RCMP’s ability to keep tabs on Huber in the community.
“The challenge with prolific offenders is well-documented and continues to be a high priority for the RCMP in the South Okanagan,” said Johansen in a statement.