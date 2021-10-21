Good Deeds

Another neighbourhood on Ponderosa Place used a grant to put on a cul-de-sac concert by The Stubbies. Here neighbours Jean Sveinson and Debbie Belanger present a cheque to Steve King of Pathways Society. They are surrounded by musicians, from left, Pat Clark, Brian Hughes, Ray Belanger, Rick Van Camp, Phil Wiebe, Rene Doucette and Stewart McLeod.

Another neighbourhood on Ponderosa Place used a grant to put on a cul-de-sac concert by The Stubbies. Here neighbours Jean Sveinson and Debbie Belanger present a cheque to Steve King of Pathways Society. They are surrounded by musicians, from left, Pat Clark, Brian Hughes, Ray Belanger, Rick Van Camp, Phil Wiebe, Rene Doucette and Stewart McLeod.