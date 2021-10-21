Another neighbourhood on Ponderosa Place used a grant to put on a cul-de-sac concert by The Stubbies. Here neighbours Jean Sveinson and Debbie Belanger present a cheque to Steve King of Pathways Society. They are surrounded by musicians, from left, Pat Clark, Brian Hughes, Ray Belanger, Rick Van Camp, Phil Wiebe, Rene Doucette and Stewart McLeod.
