GRAND FORKS — The City of Grand Forks and the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) reached an agreement that will provide housing through the relocation of houses currently located within the floodplain restoration area in North Ruckle. Up to 10 houses will be moved and another 10 modular houses constructed in three potential areas, providing much-needed housing for Grand Forks residents.
The Osoyoos Indian Band has agreed to lead the house moving and land development for three potential building sites. The OIB will move the houses from their current location within the floodplain restoration area, set them on new foundations, and undertake any necessary repairs or updates. The OIB’s Development Corporation has the skills and financial capacity to lead the development without financial risk for the City
The City’s Flood Mitigation Program will protect Grand Forks homes, businesses, and infrastructure from devastating spring floods, like the 2018 flood that damaged over 400 homes and destroyed another 50. With over $50 million in federal and provincial grant funds, Grand Forks is creating an extensive network of dikes, flood walls, floodplains, and engineered stormwater management systems.
As part of this program, houses within the floodplain restoration area and in the dike alignment were acquired from their owners. A few were damaged beyond repair and will be sold off, salvaged or demolished, however a number of these houses are still in good condition, which led to the agreement with OIB.
“The 2018 flood was like nothing Grand Forks has seen in its history, and brought tremendous destruction and upheaval for residents. We are also facing a serious housing crisis,” said Mayor Brian Taylor. “Saving some of these homes from the flood plain area is a silver lining, and we are very grateful to the Osoyoos Indian Band for making this opportunity a reality. We really value the relationship the City is developing with OIB and look forward to continuing it.”