Unable to physically combat invading Russian forces, John Stadnyk has selected education and cultural enhancement as his weapons of choice.
Stadnyk, a third-generation Ukrainian, is the touring director for the Calgary-based Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society whose junior members will be performing this week in Oliver and Penticton in support of the Ukraine Nightingale Project to help newly arrived Ukrainian families.
“I think now more than ever it’s important because Russia’s propaganda war is to wipe Ukrainian culture off the map,” said Stadnyk. “It’s critical for Ukrainian families in Canada. We can’t fight in the war but what we can do is promote and nurture Ukrainian culture. That can’t possibly go away.
“For some it’s all too real. I don’t have parents living there, my spouse is not actively involved in the war but at some point I’ve got to do whatever I can.”
Some of the dancers were part of “Heroism Slava - Glory to the Heroes,” a performance that toured Ukraine in 2019.
The original show, which has been resurrected by Tryzub since the most recent Russian invasion, celebrates Ukraine through contemporary and traditional dance and brings to light the current crisis.
“Bringing back that show got national attention because it came at a very timely point in history,” said Stadnyk. “It was uniquely positioned to raise awareness of Ukrainian culture.”
As part of its attempt to help, Tryzub, one of the largest dance companies in southern Alberta, has also taken in 40 students from the Ukraine at no cost without tuition.
“Our board made an early decision. There’s a tsunami of Ukrainians coming towards us and we need to be ready to help those families,” said Stadnyk.
“We opened the doors to anyone on an emergency visa — kids, adults — to give them access to the community and
connect with their culture.”
He feels the blending of Canadian
students with their new Ukrainian peers has helped open up the Canadian kids’ eyes.
“I believe the young dancers do understand what’s been happening over there since 2014. I think they are really in tune with what’s happening,” said Stadnyk.
For the young people taking part in the show, it’s much more than just dancing.
Maya Barnes, 16, is of Ukrainian descent, and being asked to participate in fundraising event for Ukraine has been an “amazing experience” so far.
“When asked what I’m doing here, I can confidently say that I am helping the country that holds my heart,” she said.
Fifteen-year-old Rachel Lyzaniwski is also of Ukrainian descent and was one of the dancers who went to the Ukraine in 2019.
“We spent three weeks touring our beautiful country, and we are completely heartbroken to see what the Russians are doing to it today,” she said. "It’s devastating to just stand by and watch the horrors that unfold in Ukraine.
“This opportunity is a fantastic way for us to help defeat Russian aggression and show our support to the people of Ukraine.”
Ethan Stadnyk, 15, the tour director’s son, agreed.
“I have family in Ukraine and it’s hard to think about how they must feel and how their lives have been turned upside down,” he said. “Being able to help fundraise and make a difference in peoples’ lives makes it all the better.
“Knowing that you could get someone out of the war and make a life-changing difference is a feeling you can’t explain.”
The dancers and Ukrainian contemporary singer Ihor Borden will perform at the 1,000 Flights Out shows at the Venables Theatre in Oliver tonight (Feb. 23) and Saturday at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton. Show time is 7 p.m. at both locations.
During those shows there will also be a specially recorded message from Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations.
Tryzub will also do a short show during an intermission at the Penticton Vees game on Friday and will make an appearance at Saturday’s One World Festival at 1 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.