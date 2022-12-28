In 2022 we said goodbye to the following well-known individuals from the South Okanagan Similkameen:
Dick Clements, 94, World War II veteran, actor, journalist, social worker (Jan. 4)
Koda, 9, Australian Shepherd who walked to Ottawa alongside his owner Robin Haworth to raise awareness of First Nation issues (Feb. 24)
Laila Bird, 86, pig farmer, Princeton Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store president, garden club president, previously worked for Dutch Embassy in London (Feb. 26)
Karen Henderson, 61, owned her own securities consulting business and Merlot vineyard, singer, Naramata booster (March 3)
Andrina Calvert, 68, office manager for MP Richard Cannings, secretary of both Peach City Beach Cruise and Penticton Peach Festival, supporter of animal causes (March 19)
Jack Becker, 92, Mountie, South Okanagan coroner, barbershop singer (March 23)
Lloyd Christopherson, 82, school teacher, Summerland councillor (April 9)
Murray Grandy, 84, BCTel employee, president Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40, SS Sicamous tour guide, president of amateur radio club (April 12)
Diane and Raymond Huey, 86 and 88, operators of Di-Mond Supply a family business, community volunteers in Princeton with the fall fair, Masonic, Rotary and much more (Feb. 26, April 29)
Henry Kriwokon, 102, World War II veteran, machinist, included in the ‘Wait for Me Daddy’ photo (June 20)
Susan Irvine, 76, school board chair, co-founder of scholarship and bursary program, chair of Okanagan Wine Festival Society and the 1990 Penticton Winter Games (Aug. 9)
Diddy Evans, 72, a school teacher who began her career in a one-room schoolhouse, volunteer with Summerland’s Syrian refugee project (Aug. 10)
Tom Kinvig, 66, founding member of Summerland Heritage Cider Company (Aug. 19)
Pat Coburn, 96, professional hockey player, player/coach of Penticton Vees, owner of real estate/insurance company (Sept. 8)
Irene Cook, 83, school board trustee, Osoyoos town councillor, Okanagan College board member, she fought tirelessly for Osoyoos to have its own high school (Sept. 25)
Carolyn Madge, 80, long-time manager of Oliver Parks and Recreation (Oct. 22)
Jim Harrington, 82, long-time recreation director with Town of Osoyoos, director with KIJHL junior hockey league for 40 years (Oct. 21).
George Witte, 87, former Summerland councillor and school board trustee (Oct. 22)
Tony Van’t Geloof, 88, owner/operator Starline Enterprises, which developed Cherry Lane Towers and Athens Creek (Nov. 8)
George Redlich, 83, Summerland’s municipal clerk and later municipal administrator from 1976-2003 (Nov. 10)
Terry Green, 73, elementary school teacher, Teacher’s Union president, treasurer of South Okanagan Boundary Labour Council (Dec. 9)
David Evans, 90, Oliver orchardist and cattle farmer, violinist, community booster (Dec. 11)
Ray Vandenberg, 82, owner Lakeview Motel, president of Osoyoos Chamber of Commerce, former Osoyoos councillor (Dec. 18)
--
This article was posted on The Herald's website Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Report any typographic errors to: editor@pentictonherald.ca