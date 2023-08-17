“Swept Up,” a one-act play featuring Erin Scott will be presented this weekend at the Tempest Theatre.
Scott is a poet, spoken word artist, community builder and playwright. Her one-person show which debuted at the 2022 Kelowna Fringe Festival took home the coveted Pick of the Fringe accolade and was attracting full houses.
Tempest Theatre is hosting three special performances this coming weekend, Friday and Saturday evening and a Saturday matinee.
A delightful mix of humour, introspection and personal history, the one-hour play hits home in various ways for the audience members.
Scott, who will also perform the piece says, “Sweeping meditations was imagined in the regular hours of my day: in doing a common task. I was thinking about how many others were also doing these regular things daily, and what they thought about and imagined in these seemingly mundane moments.
“I wanted to create an experience that was gentle and contemplative, like going to a meditation or yoga class, but that was also funny and honest. I hope people leave the show seeing their ordinary tasks as magical and liberating.”
Tickets are $25 and are on sale at: www.tempest.ca
Audiences are encouraged to come when the doors open to reserve their seats and to enjoy refreshments in the downstairs lounge from Cannery Brewing, Slackwater Brewing, Hugging Tree Winery and Upper Bench Winery. Non-alcoholic options are also available.
The evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the Saturday matinee beginning at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30. Late arrivals cannot be admitted.
Tempest Theatre is at 125 Eckhardt Avenue E., across from Pen-Hi.
“Expect to see a lot of brooms, learn cool facts about the history of sweeping, laugh and share, and leave with a renewed sense of the magic in care
taking.”
Scott is a founding member of Inspired Word Cafe, a literary and performing arts non-profit offering open mics, workshops, and poetry slams across the Okanagan Valley.
Their first chapbook, “Atrophy”, won the John Lent Poetry Prose Award 2019 and was published by Kalamalka Press in spring 2020. She won the Okanagan Short Story contest in 2019. Presented by the City of Kelowna, they were recognized with “Honour in the Arts” at the 2019 Civic and Community Art Awards.
Scott’s performance work has been hosted on stages across Canada, including InspiraTO Festival, West Queens West Festival, the Living Things Festival, Kelowna Fringe Festival, and Hydra Performance Festival.
She is currently a PhD student at UBCO and mother to four.