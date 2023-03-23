A schedule of events for the first five days of Ignite the Arts. The festival runs daily until April 2. Visit: ignitethearts.ca
FRIDAY
Parade for No Reason, 5 p.m. from the Penticton Art Gallery; free, Square Mini-Mural unveiling, Cannery Brewing Co., 6 p.m., free; Play & Talkback, “The Half Life of Marie Curie,” Tempest Theatre, $35
SATURDAY
Penticton & District Community Art Council Art Walk, various venues, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., free, for a map: ignitethearts.ca; Kids’ Mini- Mini Mural Forgeries, Cannery Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free; Sculpture Day, family contest on Martin Street, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Encaustic Basics workshop with Angela Hansen, The Leir House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Okanagan mural dedication, 333 Martin Street, 2 p.m., free; Exhibition opening featuring art from En’owkin NIPAT program, Theytus Books and Levi Bent, Penticton Art Gallery, 7 p.m., free
SUNDAY
Opening of the Confluence Conference, virtual attendance only at ignitethearts.ca; Encaustic 3D tree sculpture workshop with Angela Hansen at The Leir House, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services UNBOX Project, The Dream Café, 1 p.m.; hot jazz with Aaron Loewen, 5 p.m., Cannery Brewing Co., We Are Story: An Evening With Gregory Scofield, 7 p.m., En’owkin Centre; general auditions for local theatre companies, Tempest Theatre, 7 p.m. (must register in advance)
MONDAY
Confluence Conference, day 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Creative Kids art camp begins, Penticton Art Gallery, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Children and Youth Songwriting Camp with Penticton Academy of Music begins, noon-5 p.m., The (OUR)ts Panel: Making Connections and Networking, presented by Ullus Collective, PIB community hall, $15 or two for $20 (visit: @ulluscollective on Facebook)
TUESDAY
• Confluence conference, day 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., virtual attendance only; “Bloom: A Concert Celebrating the musical Gifts of the Penticton Academy of Music Faculty Concert,” 7 p.m., the Cleland Theatre $25, for tickets: ignitethearts.ca