The Thursday Night Jazz Band is playing a benefit concert for Grandmothers for Africa at the Barking Parrot Pub on Thursday, March 17.
The local group will play big-band jazz favourites and touch on some other genres.
Tickets cost $20 each and are available at the front desk of the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Since 2006, Grandmothers for Africa in the South Okanagan has raised approximately $300,000 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation in its mission to find resources for the African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS.