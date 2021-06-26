Beat the heat, before you start hallucinating and pass out.
Health experts, local officials, and weathermen are all warning Okanagan residents to take precautions against expected record-hot weather in the next few days.
An unusual “heat dome” could lead to all-time high temperature records across the Okanagan from Saturday through Monday as June ends with temperatures rarely seen in middle of summer.
Highs of 39 C are forecast for Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton on Sunday and Monday.
The highest temperature ever officially recorded in Kelowna was 39.4 C on July 24, 1994. But some sources say the real hotspot was Aug. 4, 1998, with a reading of 41 C.
Penticton’s hottest-ever day was 40.6 C on July 17, 1941, and Vernon’s maximum temperature was 40 C on July 21, 1941. The hottest temperature ever recorded in B.C. was 44.4 C in Lillooet, also set in the summer of ’41.
So it’s going to be within sizzling distance of a record for the ages this weekend in all three of the Okanagan’s biggest cities.
A particularly strong high pressure ridge known as a heat dome, more common in the U.S. Southwest, will force compressed hot air close to the ground in B.C., meteorologist Tyler Hamilton of The Weather Network explains.
“Then you get a feedback effect,” Hamilton says. “The warm air gets trapped in the lower elevations, and temperatures can only fall into the 20s at night. The following days can be incrementally toastier.”
With an eye on the forecast, Dr. Sue Pollock, acting chief medical health officer for Interior Health, says people should be on guard against heat stroke.
“Illness can result when the body gains heat faster than it can cool itself down, and this can lead to weakness, disorientation, and exhaustion,” Pollock says.
Those most at risk are the young and the old, those with heart problems and breathing difficulties, or people who must work outside, Pollock says.
Early signs of heat-related illness include pale, cool and moist skin, heavy sweating, muscle cramping and swelling. Those can be followed by hallucinations, loss of consciousness, and seizures, Pollock says.
Home treatment to prevent or treat mild cases of heat-related illness includes staying indoors or in the shade, drinking plenty of water even before the onset of thirst, having a cool bath, and wearing light clothing. If symptoms persist for more than an hour, see a doctor, Pollock says.
And while you’re protecting yourself from the heat, be ready to flee your home in case of a forest fire, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations advises.
“Individuals and families should be ready in case they are required to leave their homes, often with only a few minutes’ notice,” emergency program co-ordinator Sandra Follack says. “Having grab-and-go kits for your family and pets at home and in your vehicle can help ensure you have the basic supplies and essential items needed to survive at least 72 hours away from your home.”
Other than all that, have a great weekend.