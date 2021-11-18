PRINCETON — The situation in Princeton continues to change rapidly.
You could say that things there are shifting as fast as the Tulameen River did when it flooded part of the community earlier this week.
At press deadline, there was no natural gas service to any of the homes in Princeton. This has left many residents without heat and the means to cook meals.
The town’s water supply has been off, then back on, but with either a boil advisory or a do-not-consume notice. Early Wednesday morning, the water was shut off once again due to pumping infrastructure getting overworked to the point of failure. Currently, there is not enough water in reserves to provide proper fire protection.
At 11:30 a.m., an evacuation alert was issued to the entire town related to the problems of supplying natural gas and safe drinking water.
It’s anybody’s guess when gas and water will be restored, although crews are working to resolve both issues.
The situation caused a rush on the sale of electric heaters, bottled water, and most any other food item that could be prepared on an outdoor barbecue or without heat. Evacuees are settling in at homes of friends, hotel rooms, or in other accommodations.
Then there’s the matter of road closures.
Highway 3 is closed on both ends of Princeton due to washouts in locations out of town. Old Hedley Road is also closed for the same reason, and the Trans-Canada Trail, which cuts through the community, is impassable just west of town at the Tulameen River.
Highway 5A and the Princeton/Summerland Road are the only ways in or out of the community of 3,100.
Above it all, the people of Princeton are adapting.
A Facebook page was launched where residents can offer assistance of any kind (Princeton BC Flood - Safe Havens & Donations), a GoFundMe Page is up (Princeton Flood Fund) which collected $9,900 in the first 24 hours of being launched, and residents are helping each other.
Baked goods and fresh meals were being delivered to the evacuation centre at Riverside Community Centre until it had to close due to the lack of heat. Restaurants and local businesses have been open partial days or not at all, depending on whether or not water is available.
But what has shone through the brightest in what many may call their darkest days in recent memory, is the generosity of locals to their friends, neighbours, and strangers. Hot meals are prepared and served freely on downtown street corners to anyone seeking something warm to eat.
In Princeton, that’s what locals do. They forget their differences and all pitch in to help. In times of disaster, such as the last major flood of the Tulameen River back in November 1995, the heart and character of the community tends to surface.
All of this while the business of running Princeton chugs away in the background. This goes to show you that there is truth to the saying, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. In Princeton, they promote their community as “where friends and rivers meet” which happens to be exactly what is going on there today.
George Elliott is the former owner-editor of the Similkameen News Leader in Princeton He is presently an elected member of Princeton Town Council.