A controlled ignition Wednesday on the Skaha Creek wildfire had the desired effect.
“This operation was around 15 hectares in size and will help to further contain the east side of the fire, closest to Penticton,” said the BC Wildfire Service in an update posted on its website Thursday.
“Crews have also established a guard around the east, north and west side of the fire. The fire is currently holding above these guards.”
A smaller controlled ignition, expected to cover approximately one hectare, was planned for Thursday on the southeast corner of the fire.
The BCWS now estimates the total fire area at 220 hectares. It had 73 personnel and 15 pieces of heavy equipment at the scene Thursday.
A total of 210 properties remain under an evacuation alert. The alert was issued late Monday by the Penticton Indian Band and covers the entire reserve south of Green Mountain Road, including Skaha Hills, Riva Ridge and the Holiday Hills RV Resort.
The fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, sparked Saturday afternoon approximately four kilometres west of Penticton Regional Airport.