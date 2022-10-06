They stink and they’re bugs – but they are not technically stinkbugs.
The ranks of the creepy-crawly, occasionally airborne, definitely malodorous-when-touched insects properly known as Western conifer seed bugs seem more numerous across the B.C. Interior this fall, a Kelowna-based entomologist says.
That may be because a record-warm August and near-record warm September created better breeding conditions for the bugs, Susanna Acheampong of the Ministry of Agriculture said in an interview Thursday.
“The bugs that are flying around, causing a lot of concern and anxiety, are Western conifer seed bugs,” Acheampong said. “This year, there’s a lot of them. . . Some homeowners are saying it’s really too much for them to deal with.
“Because it’s been so warm, I think that’s why we are seeing so many of them around,” she said. “Most bugs will do well when they have good food and excellent temperatures.”
The insects are similar to stink bugs, in that they produce a bad smell when threatened, but their bodies are narrower and longer, and they have distinctive bulges on their back legs.
“They look like they’re wearing bell-bottom pants,” Acheampong said. “There was one running around my window just a couple minutes ago.”
The seed bugs always make an appearance around homes and buildings in September and October as they’re drawn by the heat of buildings, Acheampong said. “Even though it’s warm outside now, they know it’s going to get cold soon, and they want to find a warm place to spend the winter,” she said.
They do not damage property or agricultural crops or spread disease, though their appearance in large numbers around homes and buildings can be unsettling, Acheampong said.
People can keep the seed bugs out of their homes by ensuring windows and screens seal properly, she said. If they get inside, they can be easily vacuumed up, flushed down a toilet, or released back outdoors, ideally a fair distance from the home.
There’s little danger a few stinkbugs sharing your home over winter will yield an insect infestation, Acheampong said, as this is not their breeding season.
“They’re not going to produce a whole bunch of babies. Whatever gets in, that’s what will be there for the winter,” she said. “They just want to find someplace warm, instead of being out in the cold.”
However you deal with the stinkbugs, er, Western conifer seed bugs, don’t touch them directly with your hand or you’ll get a blast of a pungent odour few people enjoy.
“Some people say the smell smells like cilantro,” Acheampong said, adding with a laugh: “It doesn’t smell like cilantro to me.”