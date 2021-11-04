New cases of COVID-19 plunged last week in the South Okanagan.
There were 19 new cases recorded in Penticton the week of Oct. 24-30, down from 33 the previous week, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
There were just three new cases in Oliver-Osoyoos, down from 14 the previous week, while Summerland recorded five new cases, down from 14. Keremeos saw three new cases last week, the same as a week prior.
To the north, Vernon recorded 66 new cases, down slightly from 69 the previous week, while the Central Okanagan saw 121 new cases, down from 157.
As of Tuesday, 83% of Penticton residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to the provincial average of 86%
The total stood at 83% in Summerland, 84% in Oliver-Osoyoos and 76% in Keremeos.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 outbreaks at two long-term care facilities in Penticton have not grown since October, according to separate data from Interior Health.
As of Thursday, there had been a total of 41 cases reported at Village by the Station. The virus had infected 27 residents and 14 staffers, plus killed three people.
And there had been a total of 12 cases at Haven Hill Care Centre. The virus had infected 10 residents and two staffers, plus claimed one life.
The two facilities were among 21 long-term care centres in B.C. with an active COVID-19 outbreak as of Thursday.
The worst outbreak in the region is at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna, where the virus had infected 70 people – 55 residents and 15 staffers – and killed 17.
The situation appears to be better in local schools, with just a single facility listed Thursday in a public database of potential exposures maintained by Interior Health.
The lone local entry was Okanagan Falls Elementary School, with potential exposure dates of Oct. 21-22.
The database lists names of schools where a staff member or student attended the facility while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19. Schools are removed from the database 14 days after the last exposure date.
Parents whose kids attend the listed schools are simply advised to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who needs to isolate or take further action should receive specific instructions from public health officials.