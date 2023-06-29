Over the past eight years, the Penticton Scottish Festival and Highland Games has gone from relative obscurity to being one of the city’s premier events.
This year’s festival is Saturday, July 1 beginning at 9 a.m. and running until 6 p.m. — all at King’s Park.
“It’s amazing how the community supports this event,” said festival vice-president Wayne McDougall in an interview Wednesday. “We see families, seniors, kids, people who come out every year, who love the tradition. It’s a very comfortable feel and we go beyond it being just a Highland Games.”
Tickets for the day are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and youth, $5 for children and kids five and under are free.
“You can come for an hour and get to see a lot or you can stay all day,” said McDougall. “We have a new competition this year in memory of Robert Smith, he was one of our key players and he’s a big loss for our group. It will be a marching and deportment band piping in his memory.
Throughout the year, the festival hosts several fundraisers, including a Robbie Burns Night. Money raised helps offset the cost of operating the festival and it also maintains an affordable ticket price for patrons.
Emily McDonald, who leads the Highland dance competition, is this year’s Chieftan of the Day.
In total, there will be 77 pipers and drummers, five pipe bands, 72 dancers and 11 heavy event competitors, including five women. Among the pipe bands is the world champion Simon Fraser University band from the Lower Mainland and the Vale United Pipe Band, based in the Okanagan.
This year’s event layout — which McDougall describes as a “three-ring circus” — will be more compact to provide maximum viewing. They are limiting the competition area to three soccer pitches (from four). A beer garden will be available throughout the day as well as whiskey-tasting classes. Several of the vendors will have Scottish-themed products for sale.
Many of the competitors are from the region but there are some from the Lower Mainland and Alberta.
Parking at King’s Park can be challenging, but the City of Penticton is providing a free shuttle that will loop around to the major events including Canada Day at Gyro Park and Rotary Ribfest at Skaha Lake Park. Guests at the Scottish Festival should bring a lawn chair and are warned that shade is limited.
As a kickoff, there will be a free, one-hour Celtic concert on Friday night at King’s Park beginning at 7 p.m. It will feature one band plus special guests Steven Whriter (drummer) and Stuart Liddell (piper), both who hail from Scotland. This will be a family event and alcohol will not be served.
For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets: pentictonscottishfestival.ca. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on Saturday.
For those wishing to attend Friday, organizers kindly request that you obtain a free ticket from the festival website. For those without access to the internet, or who are having trouble logging in, McDougall says to show up anyway as you won’t be turned away.