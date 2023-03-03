A top Penticton lawyer and his wife are suing WestJet for more than $10,000 after the airline allegedly botched the couple’s first-class vacation plans.
Richard and Susan Thompson filed their notice of claim on Feb. 28 in small claims court in Penticton.
The lawsuit centres on the couple’s April 2022 trip from Victoria, B.C., to San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
According to the claim, they flew south on April 9 with premium economy tickets and were due to fly back north on April 23. However, the couple’s return flight was delayed by one day “due to an ill crew member.”
The couple was put on a flight back to Canada on April 24, again with premium economy tickets – but without the premium services.
“The return flight did not provide them with premium economy amenities including but not limited to priority boarding, meals or beverages,” states the claim.
“As a result of the defendants’ callous disregard for the well-being of its passengers and failure to communicate, the claimants suffered significant mental/emotional distress. In addition, the delay tactics of the defendant in addressing the refund/compensation claim of the claimants amounted to bad faith and added to the claimants mental/emotional distress.”
The couple is seeking $7,500 for mental distress, $2,000 compensation under Canada’s new Air Passenger Protection regulations, $837 for out-of-pocket expenses and $100 for meals.
Thompson has been practising as a lawyer since 1974, mostly in Penticton, and received his Queen’s Counsel designation – since changed to King’s Counsel – in 2016.