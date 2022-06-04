Jim Carpenter drives his lovingly restored 1951 Cadillac convertible down Beach Avenue in Peachland on Thursday afternoon carrying Mayor Cindy Fortin, Carl Zanon, and Barbara Dionne for MP Dan Albas. Princess Elizabeth rode in the Cadillac, which bears a commemorative Birk’s silver plaque, during a 1951 Royal Tour of Canada.
The procession of vintage cars was part of Peachland’s celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which also included the Platinum Jubilee Proclamation delivered by Bruce Klippenstein, Okanagan Town Crier, greetings from local governments, a reminiscence from Zanon, who attended the tour as a 16-year-old Sea Cadet and the singing of God Save the Queen.
The ceremony was followed by cake and lemonade.