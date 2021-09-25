The City of Penticton is shining a light on a group of citizens as part of a week-long celebration leading up to International Day of Older Persons on Oct. 1.
The project highlights 12 older people, who together offer 835 years’ worth of wisdom and experience.
The 12 being recognized are:
— Margaret Ashley, Penticton Lions Club
— Kerrigan Baxter, Lions Club International, RCMP Veterans Association, Penticton Newcomers Club
— Steve Buzikievich, Penticton Pounders Running Club
— David Ellis, Penticton Pounders Running Club
— Bob and Kersten Grant, Penticton Tennis Club
— Jerome Jang, Nickel Plate Nordic Centre
— Dick Reimer, Nickel Plate Nordic Centre
— Anne Ross, Taneda Karate Dojo
— Krista Sansom, CrossFit Penticton
— Al Sismey, South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers
— Des Snider, Nickel Plate Nordic Centre
“By telling their stories, we celebrate them – and the many others like them – who make Penticton the fantastic place it is today,” said social development specialist Adam Goodwin in a press release. “The purpose is to reduce the stigma and celebrate the amazing things people over age 55 are doing throughout our community.”
The project included partnerships with practicum students at the University of British Columbia Okanagan’s School of Health and Exercise Sciences and School of Social Work and organizations throughout the community that provided data about their membership and connected practicum students with volunteers to complete profiles.
“The City of Penticton is proud to celebrate International Day of Older Persons on Oct. 1 and would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who are donating your time to help others throughout our community,” Mayor John Vassilaki said. “We encourage everyone to get involved in making Penticton an even more age friendly and welcoming community.”
To read Q&As with each of the 12 honourees, visit: penticton.ca/celebrate-the-ages.
The following Penticton statistics were taken from the Age-Friendly Action Plan, available to download at penticton.ca/agefriendly.
— Forty-six per cent of the population is age 55 and older, with roughly one-third in each group: ages 55-64, ages 65-74, and ages 75 and older.
— The majority of those age 65 and older are home owners (80%), with 24% still carrying a mortgage and 19% spending more than 30% of their income on housing (considered unaffordable).
— 29% of older adults aged 65 and older in Penticton live alone, and most of these are women.