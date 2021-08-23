By Ron Seymour
The Daily Courier
A premature drawdown of Okanagan Lake this past spring killed countless numbers of kokanee, a wildlife group says, citing government documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
Efforts to lower the lake level that began in February to limit the risk of flooding months later left crucial shoreline spawning areas without sufficient water, the BC Wildlife Federation says.
The effect on the landlocked salmon was clear when a government biologist conducted a shoreline inspection. "The majority of kokanee observed were still in egg stage and deceased," states the biologist's report.
As many as three-quarters of kokanee eggs and fry in survey areas of Okanagan Lake were dead, another government scientist said in a report.
But the government says the BCWF's claims are misleading since the shoreline inspection covered only four, one-metre-square plots of lakefront. "The 75% mortality rate of shore-spawning kokanee eggs/fry at the survey site is not representative of the entire Okanagan kokanee population," the Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resource Operations said in an emailed statement.
And the ministry says it took "immediate action" to halt the drawdown of Okanagan Lake when it was apparent dropping levels might have been having an impact on kokanee stocks. "The March 1st snowpack conditions allowed for a pause to the lake drawdown and Okanagan Lake dropped only one more centimetre over the following few weeks, hoping to mitigate further damage," the statement said.
Nevertheless, the die-off is particularly troubling, the BCWF says, given recent success in re-establishing the kokanee stocks to levels not seen since the 1970s. Last year's estimate of 316,000 shore-spawning fish was 214% of the 10-year average, the group says.
"Since the Okanagan Lake kokanee population crash of the mid-1990s, First Nations, local conservation groups, and regional fisheries staff have spent millions of dollars and countless volunteer hours in a concerted effort to rebuild these important fish," Patrick Winningham, Okanagan region president for the BCWF, said in a Monday release.
"By drying these eggs up, we may have just set ourselves back decades," he said.
But the ministry says fish populations are "highly variable and based on many complex environmental conditions" and last year's high kokanee numbers do not necessarily indicate a full recovery of the fish stocks.
Similarly, the observed decline in kokanee numbers this year is "not representative of stock failure and does not represent an immediate threat to stock persistence," the ministry says.
In the past, the government has said the management of lake levels using a dam at Penticton and the Okanagan River channel is a complex undertaking that attempts to reconcile a number of competing interests.
If the lake is not drawn down sufficiently in the late winter and early spring, the melting snowpack could cause widespread flooding along the shoreline. But decreasing the lake level too quickly can imperil the reproductive patterns of the kokanee along the gravelly lakeshore.
The BCWF says the dam and drainage system should be improved to provide better real-time management of water levels in the lake, particularly in light of unpredictable and greatly varying conditions associated with climate change.
The system can only drain about two centimetres of water from the lake a day, but heavy spring run-off now can increase the lake's elevation by as much as seven centimetres a day, the BCWF says.
A shorter term solution, the group says, would be to draw down Okanagan Lake in the fall, so spawners could lay their eggs further down the shoreline with a greater chance of water cover through the winter and early spring.
The ministry says "significant resources" are, in fact, now being expended to better understand the relationship between lake drawdown and impacts to kokanee.