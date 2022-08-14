PEACHLAND — A new waterfront development in Peachland that will replace a long-established campground has been given final approval by town council.
Six six-storey buildings will be constructed, along with four bungalows, on the four-acre former site of Todd’s RV and Campground at 3976 Beach Ave. in the north end of town.
While some developments in Peachland have attracted controversy, this one was relatively straightforward with the builder doing a good job of addressing neighbourhood concerns, such as issues surrounding parking and preservation of lake views, town councillors said as they unanimously approved the project.
“I think this developer has done everything we asked of them. They listened to us,” Coun. Patrick Van Minsel said. “I think this development will be an example for many other developers coming to this town.
The family-owned campground had been in existence since 1956.
“We’re all going to be sad to see our Todd’s RV campground go, but this is just a part of having to move on,” said Mayor Cindy Fortin. “This is a good resort and has great character to it.”
Some of the units will have their own
10 foot by 12 pools on the deck. “It’s kind of a one-time deal at the construction phase,” council heard from the developer.
It could take four to five years to complete the whole project, council heard.