Just over 300 million trees were planted in B.C. this year, lifting the total since 2018 to 1.1 billion, according to the provincial government.
The province highlighted the milestone in a press release touting its efforts to buoy the forestry sector and tackle climate change.
Approximately 5,000 people worked as tree planters this year, while another 1,300 are currently employed in nurseries getting seedlings ready for next season.
"With more than 6,000 people actively employed in tree planting and tree-seeding nurseries, the industry not only provides meaningful jobs for thousands of people throughout the province, but it also shows our commitments to sustainable forests and sustainable forests jobs for the future are well aligned,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen and parliamentary secretary for rural development, in the release.
“We're making decisions that support both B.C's jobs and our environment."
B.C. plants a mix of native tree species, including lodgepole pine, interior spruce, western red cedar, Douglas fir and larch. This helps ensure future forests are climate-adaptable, resilient and diverse.
Trees are valuable for carbon sequestration. They capture and hold carbon from the atmosphere and mitigate the impacts of climate change. By the time they are grown, one million trees planted today can have the greenhouse gas benefit of removing 42,000 cars from the road for a year, according to the province.
Annual tree-planting efforts in B.C. start on the coast in early February, then expand throughout the Interior and Northern regions by the second week of July. Fall planting makes up a small portion of the annual reforestation effort but takes place in September and October in some parts of the province.