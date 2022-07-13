Chilling details emerged Tuesday about a distressed woman’s failed attempt to commit suicide by cop outside a Penticton motel.
Liana Caryl Wall, 44, pleaded guilty to a single count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection with the incident Aug. 20, 2020, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail to be followed by one year of probation.
Court heard the RCMP was called to the Sun Valley Motel on the day in question to a report of a woman with a handgun tucked into her waistband.
The first officer on the scene drew her sidearm and ordered Wall to place her gun on the ground.
Wall initially refused and started shouting and waving her arms, before finally tossing her gun – a pellet pistol that resembled a nine-millimetre Beretta – on the ground. She was then blasted with pepper-spray and arrested.
In support of the eventual 90-day jail sentence, defence counsel James Pennington noted his client never directly threatened anyone with the pellet gun and was likely suffering from post-partum depression at the time, having recently given birth to a baby that was “immediately taken into the clutches” of the state.
“She’s telling the cop: ‘Shoot me, for f**k’s sake, shoot me!’ I don’t think anybody in their right mind would ask to be shot,” said Pennington.
Judge Andrew Tam accepted that explanation, while still warning about the dangers of carrying anything resembling a weapon.
“I understand you were going through some challenging circumstances at the time, but I hope you remembers this lesson, because the prosecution is right: This really could have turned out a lot more tragically than it did – especially for yourself,” said Tam.
Wall also pleaded guilty to single counts of failing to appear in court and driving while prohibited, and was sentenced to one additional day in jail and a $500 fine, respectively.