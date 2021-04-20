A bike valet service will return this weekend to the Penticton Farmers’ Market.
Operating like a coat check for bikes, the Penticton and Area Cycling Association offered the service in the years leading up to the pandemic, but put it on hiatus in 2020.
Now, with support from Interior Health, WorkSafeBC and the City of Penticton, plus a COVID-19 safety plan, the service is back in business – and at no charge to users.
It uses the equivalent footprint of roughly four car parking spaces, but can accommodate 75 bikes at any one time.
You can find the valet at the northeast corner of Gyro Park near the market entrance.