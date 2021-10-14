Penticton has recorded what appears to be its second homicide in as many months.
The RCMP on Thursday announced it had opened an investigation into the death of Clayton Robert Dyer, a 21-year-old Penticton man whose body was discovered Wednesday around 5 p.m. on the side of Green Mountain Road.
Dyer’s body was located about six kilometres west of the city on Penticton Indian Band land and Mounties found evidence at the scene that “suggests that the death was suspicious in nature,” said B.C. RCMP spokeswoman Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a press release.
“We are releasing a photo and Mr. Dyer’s identity in the hopes it will advance our investigation,” added Shoihet.
“We are asking anyone who might have had contact with Dyer or have any information regarding his whereabouts since Saturday, Oct. 9, to contact us.”
Both the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service are investigating. The Major Crime Unit’s tip line is 1-877-987-8477.
Dyer’s death comes just over a month since Taig Savage, 22, was killed Sept. 5 on the grounds of Penticton Secondary School in what’s believed to have been a swarming.
Police haven’t announced any arrests in connection with Savage’s death.
There were three other murders in close proximity to Penticton earlier this year, beginning with the deaths of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer in May in a wooded area near Naramata.
Their deaths were followed by the June murder of Naramata woman Kathy Richardson, whose son, Wade Cudmore, has since been charged with the first-degree murders of the Fryer brothers. Co-accused Anthony James Graham is still at large.