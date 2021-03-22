Going 13 years without adding to his seven prior convictions for assault earned a man some clemency from a judge Monday in Penticton.
Dylan Curtis Stier, 34, was sentenced to three months’ jail on a single count of common assault in connection with a domestic incident near Keremeos in November 2018. Once released, Stier will spend the next year under probation, conditions of which include no contact with his victim.
Crown counsel John Swanson called for a six-month jail term, noting it would represent a “step up” from the three-month sentence for assault with a weapon that Stier received in March 2008.
But in his decision, Justice Joel Groves found the step-up principle “not particularly appropriate” for Stier, given the 13-year gap between assault convictions.
The judge acknowledged, however, that Stier has been criminally active in the meantime, piling up seven convictions for breaches of court orders, five for theft and one for drug possession, and all since 2014.
“This record, in my view, is indicative of someone who is involved in petty crimes – petty crimes are explained here… as a consequence of being heavily involved in the drug world,” said Groves.
Stier was initially charged with two other counts arising from the 2018 domestic assault – unlawful confinement and break and enter – but those charges were dismissed at trial in B.C. Supreme Court in November.
Groves said Stier himself admitted on the witness stand to assaulting his former common-law partner, but the judge was still left with a doubt about what actually happened.
The victim testified she endured a “15-minute nightmare of kicks to her body and blows to her head” that resulted in bruising and a torn ear, said Groves, while Stier admitted punching her just twice – once each in the ribs and face – while they struggled for a phone the victim was using to call 911.
Despite those differing version of events, added Droves, “I don’t doubt (the assault) was unprovoked, completely criminal and uncalled for.”
Stier has at least two other cases still before the courts: one alleging a single count of theft under $5,000 in West Kelowna and the other alleging two counts of theft under $5,000 in Lake Country.